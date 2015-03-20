Iranian fast boats move close to US ship in Strait of Hormuz
By LOLITA C. BALDOR | Associated Press | Published: March 6, 2017
WASHINGTON — A Navy official says a U.S. ship was forced to change course and move out of the way of Iranian fast boats while moving through the Strait of Hormuz during the weekend, in what has become a frequent occurrence there.
No warning shots or flares were fired. The official says the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boats tried to get between the U.S. and other ships, coming within about 600 yards of the USNS Invincible, a tracking ship. The U.S. ship was traveling north through the strait into the Persian Gulf.
The official says the Navy considers the incidents unprofessional and dangerous, but they have been happening fairly regularly. In previous incidents, U.S. ships have fired warning shots.
The official was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Military: Maintenance workers getting waivers to Trump hiring freeze
Away from Iraq's front lines, the Islamic State is creeping back in
Mexico to Trump: We won’t take your unwanted immigrants
Navy upgrades Pacific carrier wing with new E-2D Hawkeye
Man in Heidelberg, Germany hits 3 with car and flees, is shot by police
Army looking at direct commissions for civilian cybersecurity experts