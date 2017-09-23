Iran tests new ballistic missile

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has successfully tested a new ballistic missile that can carry multiple warheads and travel up to 1,242 miles, state media reported Saturday.

The launch comes after U.S. President Donald Trump told world leaders at the United Nations this week that the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran was “an embarrassment” and “one of the worst” deals the U.S. had ever struck.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded by saying it would “a great pity” if the deal was “destroyed by rogue newcomers to the world of politics.”

The U.S. has placed a number of sanctions on Iranian individuals, businesses and institutions in response to its missile tests.

Tehran says the tests are solely for defensive purposes and notes that the nuclear accord does cover its missile program.



