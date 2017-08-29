Iran rejects US demand for inspection of its military sites
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 29, 2017
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has dismissed a top U.S. diplomat's demand for the inspection of Iranian military sites by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, shrugging off comments by America's ambassador to the U.N. as only a "dream."
Iran's government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht told reporters that the demand by Ambassador Nikki Haley wasn't worth any attention. Iran will not accept any inspection of its sites and "especially our military sites."
He says the sites and all information about them are "classified." Iranian state TV broadcast his Nobakht's remarks.
Earlier last week Haley said the United States wants inspection of Iranian military and non-military sites to determine its compliance with the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The deal saw Iran cap its nuclear activities, in return for lifting of crippling sanctions.
