Iran launches 'advanced' rockets during military exercises

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard has launched several sophisticated rockets during military exercises, Iranian media reported on Monday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency , considered to be close to the Revolutionary Guard, said the launch of the "smart and advanced" rockets came during an annual three-day maneuver which began on Monday in Iran's central desert.

Later on Monday, state TV showed footage of several rockets launching from the back of trucks in the desert.

Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, head of the Revolutionary Guards' ground forces told the channel that rockets with ranges of more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) as well as the Fajr-3, Fajr-4 and Fajr-5 rockets, all believed to have under 100-kilometer range, were all successfully tested in the exercise.

Pakpour said the tests send a message to any of Iran's potential adversaries: "We are ready to give a crushing respond to any threat."

Earlier in February, the United States said has put Iran "on notice" after the country test fired a medium-range ballistic missile.