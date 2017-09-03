Iran confirms 2 jailed Americans lost appeal, will serve out sentence
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 3, 2017
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has confirmed that an Iranian-American businessman and his 81-year-old father have lost an appeal over their 10-year prison sentences.
The semi-official ISNA news agency on Sunday quoted Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi as confirming that Siamak and Baquer Namazi lost their appeals. The Associated Press reported the development last week, citing their lawyer.
The report also provided Iran's first acknowledgment that Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese man who is a permanent U.S. resident, has also lost his appeal. Zakka advocates for internet freedom and has done work for the U.S. government. He was sentenced to 10 years last year on espionage-related charges.
The Namazis are among a number of dual nationals held in Iran after the 2015 nuclear deal. Analysts believe hard-liners use such detainees to undermine moderates.
