Iran begins navy drill off Strait of Hormuz as US wary
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 26, 2017
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's navy has begun an annual drill near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, its first major exercise since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Iranian state television quoted navy chief Adm. Habibollah Sayyari on Sunday as saying the maneuver will cover an area of 772,000 square miles in the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean near the strait.
Nearly a third of all oil traded by sea passes through the strait and it has been the scene of previous confrontations between the U.S. and Iran.
But the drill does not involve Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard, a paramilitary force the U.S. Navy often criticizes for harassing its vessels.
The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
