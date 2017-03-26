Hamas closes Gaza crossing with Israel after shadowy killing

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Hamas authorities have shut down the Gaza border with Israel following the mysterious killing of a senior militant.

Hamas Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozum said Sunday that the Erez crossing point will be "fully closed in both directions" until further notice.

The rare measure reflects Hamas' shock after one of its senior militants, Mazen Faqha, was found shot dead at the entrance of his Gaza City house late Friday. Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, said Faqha was shot four times in the head with a silenced gun and blamed Israel for "assassinating" him, but provided no proof to support the accusation.

Faqha was freed in a 2011 prisoner exchange after Israel jailed him for directing suicide bombing attacks against Israelis. Hamas leaders vowed revenge for the death.