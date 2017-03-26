Hamas closes Gaza crossing with Israel after shadowy killing
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 26, 2017
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Hamas authorities have shut down the Gaza border with Israel following the mysterious killing of a senior militant.
Hamas Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozum said Sunday that the Erez crossing point will be "fully closed in both directions" until further notice.
The rare measure reflects Hamas' shock after one of its senior militants, Mazen Faqha, was found shot dead at the entrance of his Gaza City house late Friday. Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, said Faqha was shot four times in the head with a silenced gun and blamed Israel for "assassinating" him, but provided no proof to support the accusation.
Faqha was freed in a 2011 prisoner exchange after Israel jailed him for directing suicide bombing attacks against Israelis. Hamas leaders vowed revenge for the death.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US troops to stay in Libya to monitor Islamic State, AFRICOM chief says
Iraqis flee western Mosul in droves as battle rages on
Police: Army veteran arrested for murder went to NY to attack black people
Long-running German garrison newspapers to discontinue print runs
With 20 million people facing starvation, Trump’s foreign aid cuts strike fear
Supplemental defense budget request: $30B to address readiness