Gunmen kill 6 Kandahar airport workers, Afghan official says
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 17, 2016
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says that at least six people, including five female government workers, have been shot and killed in southern Kandahar province.
Samim Khpolwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kandahar, said Saturday that five female employees of the Kandahar airport were on their way to work when they were attacked by unknown gunmen. All five were killed along with their driver.
No arrests have been made so far and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
