Gunmen in northern Afghanistan kill 6 Red Cross staff
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 8, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — Gunmen killed six employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, a spokesman for the aid group said.
Ahmad Ramin Ayaz, the group's Kabul-based spokesman, said the attack took place in the northern Jowzjan province, without providing further details.
Rahmatullah Turkistani, the chief of the provincial police, confirmed the attack, saying it took place 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of the provincial capital, Shibirghan.
No one immediately claimed the attack, but Turkistani said militants loyal to the Islamic State group have a presence in the area. The Taliban denied involvement.
Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber detonated his payload after being stopped outside a district headquarters in the eastern Paktia province, killing two civilians and wounding a policeman, said Abdullah Asrat, the spokesman for the provincial governor.
No one claimed responsibility, but the Taliban frequently attack government targets.
On Tuesday, a suicide bomber struck at the entrance to the Afghan Supreme Court in the capital, Kabul, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 40.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Airman in viral family Christmas photo returns home
Abandoned in Britain, Alzheimer's patient found to be US Air Force vet
Man shot, wounded after attacking soldiers outside Louvre
British flagship Ocean still proves useful in Mideast as retirement looms
Obama's White House plan to seize Raqqa deemed hopelessly inadequate by Trump's team
At MacDill AFB, Trump says allow those into US who 'want to love our country'