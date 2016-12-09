Group rejects Saudi strike of Yemen hospital was accident
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 9, 2016
CAIRO — Doctors Without Borders is rejecting a claim by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen that a coalition airstrike on one of the aid group's hospitals in the war-torn country was an accident.
MSF said on Friday that the recent declaration made by the Saudi committee investigating the August bombing does not reflect the conversations the aid group had with it in Saudi Arabia after the attack.
The Saudi committee said on Tuesday that the coalition bombed the hospital accidentally, killing 19 people and forcing MSF to pull out from northern Yemen.
Mansour al-Mansour, the committee spokesman, said an inquiry into the August bombing of the hospital in the northern city of Abs showed that the coalition has received intelligence that rebel leaders were gathering north of the hospital.
