Government forces recapture northern Afghanistan district

Afghan security forces respond to a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Afghan government forces have recaptured the Tala Wa Barfak district from the Taliban after heavy fighting in northern Baghlan province, officials said Friday, March 3.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan government forces have recaptured the Tala Wa Barfak district from the Taliban after heavy fighting in northern Baghlan province.

Mahmood Haqmal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Friday that Afghan security forces pushed Taliban fighters out of the district, leaving 10 Taliban fighter dead. He says two Army soldiers were wounded.

The Taliban had captured Tala Wa Barfak early this week. There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.

Gen. Gul Agha Roohani, provincial police chief of Nangarhar province, said Friday a NATO drone killed at least 20 Islamic State group fighters in Dih Bala district.

Afghanistan has been wracked by violence as the Taliban target mainly government forces and the Afghan military but with scores of civilians getting caught up in the deadly violence.

