Government forces recapture northern Afghanistan district
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 3, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan government forces have recaptured the Tala Wa Barfak district from the Taliban after heavy fighting in northern Baghlan province.
Mahmood Haqmal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Friday that Afghan security forces pushed Taliban fighters out of the district, leaving 10 Taliban fighter dead. He says two Army soldiers were wounded.
The Taliban had captured Tala Wa Barfak early this week. There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.
Gen. Gul Agha Roohani, provincial police chief of Nangarhar province, said Friday a NATO drone killed at least 20 Islamic State group fighters in Dih Bala district.
Afghanistan has been wracked by violence as the Taliban target mainly government forces and the Afghan military but with scores of civilians getting caught up in the deadly violence.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army deploys more than 100 MRAPs to South Korea
Former DOD comptroller: Be skeptical of military claims of readiness crisis
Restaurant in Michigan tells American Legion officers to remove jackets
Trump's defense spending push may start with Boeing Super Hornet
Death of veteran's daughter prompts proposed change in GI Bill benefits
US reaffirms missile-defense plans as joint war games begin in S. Korea