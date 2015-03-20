Quantcast

General says no bad decisions in Yemen raid, probe is over

By LOLITA C. BALDOR | Associated Press | Published: March 9, 2017

WASHINGTON — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East says he's completed an exhaustive review of the Yemen raid that killed a Navy SEAL, and has concluded there were no lapses in judgment or decision making surrounding the military operation.

Gen. Joseph Votel — who heads U.S. Central Command — says he sees no need for additional investigations.

Votel also tells the Senate Armed Services Committee that a separate investigation found that between four and 12 innocent civilians were killed during the January raid.

During the raid, Chief Special Warfare Officer William "Ryan" Owens was killed, six other American service members were injured and a helicopter was lost.

Still, Votel says the U.S. gained valuable information on al-Qaida militants.
 

previous coverage

Gen. Joseph L. Votel, commander of U.S. Central Command, listens to opening statements during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 9, 2017.
JOE GROMELSKI/STARS AND STRIPES

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news