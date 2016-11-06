Former Jordanian army chief Abu-Taleb, 83, dies in Amman

AMMAN, Jordan -- Field Marshal Fathi Abu-Taleb, a former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff of the Jordanian military, has died, his family said Sunday. He was 83.

Abu-Taleb, a long-time adviser to the late King Hussein, died Thursday in the Jordanian capital of Amman and was laid to rest the same day, said his son Maher.

Abu-Taleb joined the military in 1954, after graduating from the Royal Military Academy. He rose through the ranks, serving as chief of staff and as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff between 1981 and 1993.

Earlier in his career, Abu-Taleb served as military attache at the Jordanian Embassy in the United States, as head of Jordan's military intelligence and as chief of the kingdom's general intelligence service.

After retiring from the military, he was appointed to Jordan's upper house, or Senate, a post he held from 2003 until 2010.

Maher Abu-Taleb said is father was instrumental in building a modern Jordanian military.

Abu-Taleb is survived by his wife Hiam, four children and nine grandchildren.