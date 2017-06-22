Quantcast

Flags to be lowered for NC soldier killed in Afghanistan

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 22, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of a North Carolina soldier killed in Afghanistan.

Cooper has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff beginning Thursday and continuing until sunset Friday in remembrance of Sgt. Dillon Baldridge of Youngsville.

The 22-year-old Baldridge was one of three soldiers who died of gunshot wounds on June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

They were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
 

An Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. Dillon C. Baldridge at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Monday, June 12, 2017.
STEVE RUARK/AP

