Flags to be lowered for NC soldier killed in Afghanistan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 22, 2017
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of a North Carolina soldier killed in Afghanistan.
Cooper has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff beginning Thursday and continuing until sunset Friday in remembrance of Sgt. Dillon Baldridge of Youngsville.
The 22-year-old Baldridge was one of three soldiers who died of gunshot wounds on June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.
They were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
