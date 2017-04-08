Fighters in Syria leaving last rebel-held Homs district
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 8, 2017
BEIRUT —Syria's state news agency says 242 opposition fighters and their families have left the last rebel-held neighborhood in the central city of Homs.
Saturday's evacuation is the fourth phase of a process that began last month to evacuate opposition fighters from al-Waer neighborhood in Homs city to rebel-held areas in northern Syria.
Homs governor Talal Barrazi told state news agency SANA that the number of fighters should reach more than 400 before sunset Saturday.
More evacuations are scheduled for the coming weeks. The deal to evacuate al-Waer was brokered by Russia, and Russian troops were seen in the city observing the evacuation.
Opposition activists have criticized the agreement, saying it aims to displace 12,000 al-Waer residents, including 2,500 fighters. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has called the evacuees "internally displaced."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US-German liaison officer under scrutiny for Facebook comments about Merkel
Uruguay continues search for missing crew of S. Korean ship
Can the president attack another country without Congress?
Trump authorizes more aggressive airstrikes against al-Shabab in Somalia
Filipino Bataan Death March survivors mark 75th anniversary
Navy promotes SEAL commander in defiance of Congress