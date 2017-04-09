Fierce clashes rock Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 9, 2017
SIDON, Lebanon -- Security forces have clashed with Islamic extremists for the third consecutive day in a Palestinian camp in Lebanon.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Sunday that at least two people have been killed since the clashes began.
Ambulances are rushing the wounded to hospitals near the Ein el-Hilweh camp as the sounds of rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire echo from inside. Sidon's government hospital was struck by a rocket, and Lebanese authorities have closed the main highway connecting the port city to southern Lebanon.
On Saturday, local Palestinian commander Subhi Abu Arab vowed to crush the followers of radical preacher Bilal Badr.
The U.N. says some 55,000 people live in Ein el-Hilweh, the largest Palestinian camp in Lebanon.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
4 US servicemembers arrested over the weekend on Okinawa
Navy grounds T-45 trainer jet fleet
FedEx CEO, backed by retired generals and admirals, tries to nudge Trump on fuel rules
Trump asked 'a lot of questions' on Air Force One, general says
Northrop maintenance for US surveillance plane dogged by flaws
US soldier killed in operation battling ISIS in Afghanistan