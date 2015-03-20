Families of US POWs executed in Iraq ask why Pentagon isn't aiding lawsuit

Families of two American prisoners of war executed in Iraq and the widow of a U.S. diplomat assassinated in Jordan are asking why the Pentagon will not clear former officials to testify, even in closed sessions, in a lawsuit seeking damages from Syria over the deaths.

Two retired officers have told attorneys for the families they are ready to tell a U.S. court what they witnessed on the ground in Iraq as foreign insurgents joined a U.S.-designated terrorist group, al-Qaida of Iraq (AQI), that was targeting Americans.

The pipeline of insurgents flowed through Syria, U.S. authorities said in 2007 and 2008 as they called on the country to act on evidence its intelligence agencies were allowing Arab fighters to fly to Damascus and be transported to Iraq.

The former officers need Pentagon permission to testify and are willing to accommodate restrictions that might be imposed, but their request has gotten no response as the lawsuit works through federal court in Washington.

Families of Staff Sgt. Keith Matthew Maupin, 20, of Cincinnati, Pfc. Kristian Menchaca, 23, of Sweetwater, Texas, and Lawrence M. Foley Sr., 60, an executive officer for the U.S. Agency for International Development last based in Amman, Jordan, gave anguished testimony in court last week.

"I want the world to see how they killed him, and so it doesn't happen to anyone else, so no one has to go through the pain I am going through," a sobbing Christine Menchaca, 28, testified after she allowed lawyers to show a grisly video sent to Arab news media at the time of her husband's execution. He was partially decapitated and mutilated in uniform.

The standoff between Gold Star families and the Pentagon comes in a rare lawsuit bysurvivors ofAmerican POWs against a foreign government. Only 21 POW medals have been issued to U.S. service members in Iraq, according to data compiled by Military Times, and of the 13 who died in detention, eight were executed.

Private citizens usually are barred from suing foreign governments in U.S. courts, but the claims by families of the executed service members were brought under an exception that covers alleged victims of terrorism by state sponsors, a designation the United States has applied to Syria since 1979.

The lawsuit seeks millions in damages from Syria in what lawyer Steven Perles called an attempt at "deterrence, not compensation," that would send the message that "if you materially support terrorists intent on murdering citizens of the United States, your financial assets will forever be at substantial risk."

Perles said he hoped the Pentagon would change its stance and clear the former officers to testify but has been given no explanation so for the lack of response. "I don't know why," Perles said. "They haven't told me."

Valerie Henderson, a spokeswoman for the office of the secretary of defense, said that as a matter of policy the Defense Department does not comment on litigation.

The families filed suit in April 2011 against Syria's government, its military intelligence agency, President Bashar al-Assad and his former intelligence and defense chief. The case was delayed for years as Syria argued unsuccessfully that it was not properly served legal papers.

In a May 2015 filing, the attorney for Syria, William Ramsey Clark, asked for "a reasonable length of time for Syria to look into the facts and circumstances of this case," which he said appeared potentially to seek "billions of dollars . . . for horrific conduct lacking any connection with Syria justifying such extreme relief."

The U.S. Embassy in Syria is suspended, and Clark did not respond to messages about the ongoing case.

A hearing to determine Syria's liability was held last week before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of Washington. The Pentagon did not respond as required within 14 days of the officers' request to testify. The court set a Jan. 17 deadline to accept additional facts before ruling on the liability.

U.S. authorities have accused Syria of tacitly supporting AQI and the network founded by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, which was responsible for hundreds of bombings, kidnappings and beheadings in Iraq before and after he was killed in an American airstrike in 2006. A CIA-run raid by U.S. Special Operations forces killed Zarqawi's successor, Abu Ghadiya, in Syrian territory in October 2008.

As a matter of law and policy, legal analysts say the U.S. government might have good reason to avoid participating in private civil litigation brought by families of deceased service members, including a desire to protect operational secrets and deployed U.S. personnel.

Legal experts say damages claims in alleged terrorism cases also could further complicate American diplomacy amid Syria's civil war and invite retaliatory lawsuits in foreign courts, for example by detainees released from custody in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The Defense Department has allowed active-duty personnel to testify in such cases in the past.

A federal appeals court in 2011 upheld ajudgment against Syria awarded to families of two American military contractors beheaded in 2004 in Iraq. After active-duty medical examiners were permitted to testify, the families received part of $82 million once held bySyria's national bank.

Separately, the Supreme Court this April allowed families of 241 U.S. service members killed in the 1983 Marine barracks bombing in Beirut to collect a portion of nearly $2 billion in frozen Iranian funds after a Navy admiral testified about information showing Iran's intelligence ministry authorized the attack.

Foley, a former Peace Corps worker in India and the Philippines who joined USAID in 1988, was shot to death while leaving his Amman residence in October 2002. His assailants received support from Zarqawi, the United States alleged in 2003.

"I heard a shout and a pop-pop-pop-pop sound," Foley's widow, Virginia L. Foley, 74, now of California, said at last week's hearing in Washington. "I went to the bedroom window and looked down, and I saw him lying in a circle of blood."

The U.S. military in November 2008 said it killed a regional leader of AQI responsible for Maupin's death. He became the first U.S. soldier to go missing action in Iraq, when his Army convoy was ambushed near Abu Ghraib prison in April 2004.

Insurgents released one video of Maupin alive and claimed responsibility after a second showed his apparent execution while blindfolded and kneeling. His remains were found in 2008, and there were bullet holes in the back of his skull.

The soldier's mother, Carolyn J. Maupin, said in court that only bones remained, "so I didn't get to see him," and a memorial was held in Cincinnati's NFL stadium.

A collection of insurgent groups including AQI claimed responsibility for abducting Menchaca in June 2006 and killing him days later.

Home-state senators of the families in the pending case spoke out in their behalf.

"Two brave Americans were brutally killed in the defense of their country, and witnesses with key information about what happened are being prevented from sharing their side of the story," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said in a statement.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said in a statement that his office would try to help clear the military testimony. "I am disappointed that DoD was not able to support the Maupin family's requests for military testimony," he said.