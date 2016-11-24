Explosion in southern Turkish city kills 2, wounds 16

ANKARA, Turkey — At least two people were killed and 16 others wounded in an explosion Thursday in the car park of a government building in the southern city of Adana, officials said.

Omer Celik, the minister in charge of European Union affairs, said on his Twitter account that the explosion in front of the Adana governor's office was a "terror" attack. Hurriyet newspaper reported that the attack was believed to be caused by a car bomb.

"This damnable terror is continuing to target our people," Celik said. "We shall continue our struggle against terrorism until the end in the name of humanity."

Mahmut Demirtas, the governor for Adana, said the blast killed two people and wounded 16 others. He told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the explosion occurred close to the entrance to his office and suggested it may have been a suicide attack carried out by a woman.

The attack was the latest in a string of deadly bombings that have rocked Turkey in more than a year. The attacks were carried out by Kurdish militants or the Islamic State group.

Several cars in the parking lot caught fire after the blast, video footage showed. The blast also caused damage to the government building, Anadolu Agency said.