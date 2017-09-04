Ex-aide to Israeli PM arrested in submarine probe
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 4, 2017
JERUSALEM — Israeli police said Sunday that they arrested six people, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's former chief of staff and a former navy commander, as part of an investigation into alleged corruption surrounding the purchase of German submarines.
David Sharan, an American-born former Netanyahu aide, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of accepting bribes, fraud, breach of trust and conspiracy. A court extended Sharan's detention by five days. Three other suspects' remands were extended as well.
Sunday's arrests, including of Eliezer Marom, the retired head of the Israeli navy, are the latest in a probe into suspected corruption surrounding the $2 billion deal with German manufacturer Thyssenkrupp.
Netanyahu is not a suspect in the case, but his personal lawyer, who is also his cousin, is involved. David Shimron was placed under house arrest last month after he was questioned by police, but has since been released.
Police have questioned Netanyahu over separate corruption allegations. He has denied any wrongdoing.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Xi calls for calm after Trump says US is ‘locked and loaded’
Tillerson, Mattis insist military options remain for North Korea
Two times four: Quadruplets stay together, begin college in Connecticut
Top US military commander in Afghanistan finally gets his wish
Trump tells Mattis to indefinitely ban transgender recruits
Mattis to US troops: 'Hold the line,' illustrate selflessness and respect