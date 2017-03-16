Emirati soldier killed serving in Saudi-led war in Yemen
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 16, 2017
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates says one of its soldiers has been killed while serving in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
A short military statement Thursday on the state-run WAM news agency announced the soldier's death, without offering a cause.
The UAE is one of Saudi Arabia's main allies in its war against Yemen's Shiite rebels, known as Houthis.
The war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 civilians and displaced over 3 million people. It began when the Houthis and allied military units loyal to a former president seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in September 2014.
The Saudi-led coalition began its campaign in March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.
The war has ground into a stalemate. Peace efforts by the United Nations have faltered.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump earned $153M and paid $36.5M in taxes in 2005
Warrior Canine Connection growing into new location
Russian agents, hackers charged in massive Yahoo breach
Senators skeptical of top Marine's vow to change service culture in wake of photo scandal
Report: US lacks system for spotting, defusing homegrown extremist threats
Plan to base Ospreys at Yokota Air Base delayed until 2020