Egypt's Mubarak returns home after years-long detention
By MAGGIE MICHAEL | Associated Press | Published: March 24, 2017
CAIRO — An Egyptian security official says ousted President Hosni Mubarak is back at home, free following his release from custody after legal proceedings that took years during which the country witnessed major upheavals.
The official says Mubarak left the Armed Forces hospital in Cairo's southern suburb of Maadi earlier in the morning on Friday and went to his house in the upscale district of Heliopolis under heavy security measures.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.
Mubarak's lawyer, Farid el-Deeb, refused to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.
The 88-year-old Mubarak was acquitted by the country's top appeals court on March 2 of charges that he ordered the killing of protesters during the 2011 popular uprising that led to his ouster.
