Drone lands on storage hangar at Irbil Air Base

A drone attack targeted U.S.-led coalition forces near a northern Iraqi airport Wednesday, the Kurdish region's Interior Ministry and coalition officials said.

The ministry said the attack targeted coalition forces based near Irbil international airport and caused a fire that damaged a building. It said there were no casualties.

The drone landed on a storage hangar at Irbil Air Base and there were no injuries, coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said.

Also on Wednesday, three rockets were launched at a Turkish military base in northern Iraq’s Bashiqa region. One soldier was killed and a child in a nearby village was wounded, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.

One of the rockets hit the base, while two others landed at a village, wounding the child. An armed drone was immediately deployed and other “necessary measures” were taken, the ministry said.

Witnesses to the Irbil Air Base attack reported hearing sirens and hearing a loud bang. Irbil is in the northern Kurdish-run semi-autonomous region of Iraq.

The incident was the latest in a string of attacks that have targeted mostly American installations in Iraq in recent weeks.

Last week, two rockets landed near an Iraqi air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present. There were no casualties.

A month earlier, a base in western Iraq housing U.S.-led coalition troops and contractors was hit by 10 rockets. One contractor was killed.

