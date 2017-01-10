Dozens killed in twin attacks targeting Afghan intelligence agency

Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban insurgents struck at the government’s intelligence agency in Kabul and a southern provincial capital on Tuesday, killing more than three dozen people and injuring more than 70, officials said.

In Kabul, about 4 p.m., two bombs exploded in quick succession in front of an office belonging to the National Directorate of Security, a Kabul police commander said.

After a suicide bomber detonated his explosives, a vehicle exploded when rescuers rushed to the scene, said Ahmad Wali Saboori, chief of Kabul’s 7th Police District.

The Health Ministry said 38 people were killed and 72 wounded in those blasts.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombings. A statement on the group’s website said the attack was specifically aimed against the intelligence agency.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a building housing an NDS office in Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province.

One person was killed and nine others injured in that blast, said Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

The bombings in Kabul occurred across the street from the American University of Afghanistan, which has been closed since a nighttime raid in August in which at least 13 people were killed and dozens wounded.

The Taliban have frequently targeted the intelligence service, which has conducted numerous successful operations against the group. Last April, the guerrillas mounted a massive attack against an intelligence training center in Kabul, killing 64 people and injuring more than 300.



