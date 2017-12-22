DOD identifies soldier killed in Iraq

Pentagon has identified a U.S soldier who died in a noncombat incident in Iraq this week.

Spc. Avadon A. Chaves, 20, of Turlock, Calif. died Wednesday at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq’s Anbar province, the military said in a release.

Chaves was assigned to the Fort Bliss, Texas-based 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division and was as supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in the fight against Islamic State.

The incident is under investigation, the Pentagon said.

The latest death brings the number of coalition fatalities in Operation Inherent Resolve this year to 14, 13 of which were Americans.

That tally includes two deaths due to an artillery mishap, which is a combat-related incident but was not due to enemy action.

There have been just five coalition deaths this year in support of Inherent Resolve resulting from hostilities.

