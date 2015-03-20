Deployed Fort Bragg paratroopers finish All American "shadow runs" in Kuwait, Iraq

A full seven hours before the All American Marathon began in downtown Fayetteville, runners were crossing the finish line nearly 7,000 miles away.

Fort Bragg soldiers deployed to Kuwait and Iraq completed a shadow run of the popular race early Sunday.

Hundreds of troops, including many without direct Bragg ties, are believed to have finished races at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait and Union III in Baghdad, Iraq.

Locally, the route for the All American Marathon and Mike to Mike Half Marathon runs from downtown Fayetteville to the center of Fort Bragg. Overseas, the races followed heavily guarded base perimeters or cut through desert terrain and sprawling bases that serve as the “home” for U.S. troops serving in the war against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

“It was a good run,” said 1st Lt. Sarah Siekman, an officer the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division who finished the Mike to Mike Half Marathon shadow race in Kuwait early Sunday. “I feel pretty good.”

Siekman and Sgt. Henry Johnson, both with the 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, ran the shadow half marathon together. They spoke to the Observer by phone shortly after finishing the race.

Siekman said being able to compete in the half marathon was important to her and other soldiers stationed overseas.

She competed in the All American Marathon each of its first three years of existence. And was happy to keep the streak alive despite serving her country on the other side of the world.

“It was a great opportunity,” Siekman said. “It was nice to have a race from home brought here.”

Johnson said the pair finished in a little under two hours. He was starting to feel sore by the time he spoke with the Observer at about 10:30 a.m. Kuwait time, or 3:30 a.m. in Fayetteville.

“It felt pretty good to be able to actually do it,” he said. “It was like bringing a little piece of home out here.”

Johnson had never run the All American Marathon before. The half marathon was only his second race of that length, following another half marathon at Camp Arifjan last year that Johnson finished while deployed with another Fort Bragg unit, the 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

City and Fort Bragg officials expect about 4,000 runners to take part in the “main” All American Marathon today.

Somewhere between 150 and 200 joined them in Kuwait, according to Johnson. An untold number ran in Iraq.

In addition to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, other Fort Bragg units with troops deployed to the region include the 18th Airborne Corps, 1st Theater Sustainment Command and 18th Field Artillery Brigade.

And Siekman said others competed in spirit, running their own races unofficially at smaller U.S. bases across Kuwait and Iraq.

Finishers at the two official shadow runs received the same medals, t-shirts and other “race swag” as those runners who finish on Fort Bragg.

But Siekman, who has each of the previous year’s All American Marathon finisher’s medals at home, said this one will be a little more special than the others.

“It definitely will be [more special],” she said. “It’s a little piece of Fort Bragg for us.”

While the local marathon will be bookended by the two Iron Mike statues and include the city and post’s rolling terrain, the Kuwait run featured a “vast array of desert” and a route that cut through Camp Arifjan, Siekman said.

She and Johnson both work as part of a liaison team, supporting 2nd Brigade soldiers serving in Iraq by coordinating the movement of personnel and supplies.

It’s a busy, but rewarding job, Johnson said. The soldiers must be able to predict the needs of their unit and respond quickly when unexpected needs arise.

“Every day is something new,” he said. “No two days are the same.”

But at the same time, the half marathon was a welcomed break from the deployment, however brief that break was.

“It felt good to get away from the office for a little while,” Johnson said. “It felt pretty good.”

