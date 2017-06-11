Delays in Jordan trial of alleged killer of 3 US troops
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 11, 2017
AMMAN, Jordan — A Jordanian military court says it will appoint a lawyer for a Jordanian soldier charged with murder in the shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers.
The court was to hear the case Sunday, but the defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, appeared without a lawyer.
Judge Mohammed Afif said he would appoint a defense lawyer and set the next hearing for Tuesday.
The U.S. Army Green Berets were killed when their convoy came under fire at the gate of an air base in southern Jordan in November. Jordan, a close U.S. military ally, initially suggested the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying orders of Jordanian troops. Jordan later withdrew this claim.
Afif has said the shootings were a criminal matter and not linked to terrorism.
