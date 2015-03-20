Death toll from last month's Islamic State bombing in Iraq rises to 92
By MURTADA FARAJ | Associated Press | Published: December 3, 2016
BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials say the death toll from a Nov. 24 suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State group has risen to 92, including about 40 Iranians.
The hospital and police officials said Saturday that another 105 people were wounded in the bombing at a gas station near the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad.
The latest death toll is an increase by 19 over the figure announced by officials a day after the attack, which targeted Shiite pilgrims returning home after marking a major religious occasion in the holy city of Karbala.
The officials attributed the rise in the death toll to the completion of the identification of bodies burnt beyond recognition.
They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
DOD says ‘crappy’ process led to University of Phoenix probation
Bill to combat foreign propaganda advances in Congress
Lots of military brass on Trump's cabinet shortlist
Sarah Palin said to be mulled by Trump for VA secretary
Report: Many Islamic State recruits who returned to Europe remain committed to militant ideology
The twists and turns of the Pentagon's most expensive weapons program