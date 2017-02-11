Connecticut National Guard to send off 300 to Middle East
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 11, 2017
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A send-off ceremony is scheduled this weekend for 300 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard who are deploying to the Middle East.
The East Granby-based 103rd Airlift Wing will provide maintenance, security and logistics support for missions in the region.
The ceremony is set for Saturday afternoon at the Bradley Air National Guard Base Hangar in East Granby. This is the unit's first large-scale deployment since 2013.
Recently the unit has deployed members and equipment to provide support in Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
