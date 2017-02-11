Connecticut National Guard to send off 300 to Middle East

A loadmaster from the 103rd Airlift Wing, ensures cargo is loaded safely onto a C-130 Hercules at Bradley Field, Conn., on July 13, 2016. Roughly 300 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard are deploying to the Middle East, officials announced Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A send-off ceremony is scheduled this weekend for 300 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard who are deploying to the Middle East.

The East Granby-based 103rd Airlift Wing will provide maintenance, security and logistics support for missions in the region.

The ceremony is set for Saturday afternoon at the Bradley Air National Guard Base Hangar in East Granby. This is the unit's first large-scale deployment since 2013.

Recently the unit has deployed members and equipment to provide support in Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

