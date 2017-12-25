Christmas dinner in Kabul: 150 turkeys, 400 pounds of ribs and 2,500 cookies
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 25, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — Troops at NATO’s Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul gathered for a Christmas Day feast on Monday.
About 130 dining facility staff members spent weeks resupplying and preparing the feast of 150 turkeys, 400 pounds of prime rib, 400 pounds of crab legs, 280 cakes and pies, 2,500 cookies and more. To wash it down, there were 120 gallons of sparkling cider and 40 gallons of egg nog.
Senior leaders served up the holiday grub, and Santa made the rounds, posing with U.S., coalition and some Afghan troops.
