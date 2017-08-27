Cease-fire in battle against Islamic State on Lebanon-Syria border

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's military has announced a cease-fire in its week-old battle against the Islamic State group along the Syrian border, saying it will allow for negotiations with the militants over the fate of several Lebanese soldiers captured three years ago.

The Syrian army and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, which are waging a separate campaign on the other side of the border, also announced a cease-fire.

The Central Military Media, an outlet run jointly by Hezbollah and the Syrian army, said the Sunday cease-fire will pave the way for a comprehensive agreement to end the fight against IS in the area.

The U.S-backed Lebanese military denies it is coordinating with the Syrian army. Hezbollah has been fighting alongside the Syrian forces since 2013.