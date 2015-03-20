Canadian troops operate in east Mosul as mission extended
By CHARMAINE NORONHA | Associated Press | Published: March 31, 2017
TORONTO — Canada will extend its current military contribution to the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq until June 30.
Defense Minister Harjit S. Sajjan said Friday that the three-month extension will enable the government to assess the evolving nature of the fight and Canada's contributions as a coalition partner. Canada's mission was to wrap up at the end of March.
The minister says the Canadian military recently has been operating in eastern Mosul, providing advice and assistance to the Iraqi Security Forces. The nearly 200 members of the Canadian special forces in northern Iraq are helping the military there free the city's western half.
Canada previously had largely avoided Mosul, working instead with Kurdish forces to the north and east.
Weeks of bloody fighting have failed to dislodge Islamic State
<related>.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
3 US soldiers wounded in IED blast; Islamic State claims credit
Lockheed's Hewson turned Trump from foe to friend on the F-35
House passes legislation to make it easier for VA secretary to fire agency employees
Terrorist shot dead by soldiers at Paris airport
US, Turkey strain for deal on key element of anti-Islamic State fight
In a first, former CIA captive appeals Guantanamo trial to Supreme Court