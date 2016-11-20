Bombs interrupt pop performance in southeast Turkey
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 20, 2016
ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says two homemade pipe bombs exploded at a cafe in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir
Anadolu Agency says the explosives were thrown Saturday by two children around about 12 or 13 years old during a performance by singer Aleyna Tilki. Six people were injured, none seriously.
"As long as our flag waves in the air, we are everywhere. There is no east or west. Our people, our country, need a lot of motivation," the 16-year-old singer tweeted on Sunday.
Turkey has suffered several deadly bomb attacks in the past 18 months, carried out by Kurdish militants or the Islamic State group.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Volunteers wanted for PTSD study of treatment some call a miracle
McCain hopes Trump backlash doesn't deny him a 6th term
What will President Trump do with Guantanamo?
Philippines' Duterte discovered this week that his actions have consequences
2 Army buddies and a fateful night in Korea: A complex tale of military justice
Critical component on Ford-class carrier at a crossroads