Bomb targets bus in Bahrain, wounding 5 police officers
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 27, 2017
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Authorities in Bahrain say five police officers have been wounded in a bomb attack that targeted a bus in the island nation.
An Interior Ministry statement says two of those wounded have since been discharged from the hospital while the three others are in stable condition.
The attack Sunday came ahead of a court hearing Monday for prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim. He lost his citizenship in June and could be deported. Qassim's next hearing is March 14.
Bahrain is in the midst a crackdown on dissent at a level unseen since its 2011 Arab Spring protests, when the country's predominantly Shiite population and others demanded more political freedom from the island's Sunni rulers.
The kingdom is home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and an under-construction British base.
