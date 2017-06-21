Bereaved US dad believes Jordan court will 'render justice'
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 21, 2017
AMMAN, Jordan — The father of one of three U.S. military trainers killed at a Jordanian air base last year says he has more faith in the kingdom's legal system after attending court this week.
A Jordanian soldier has been charged with murder in the November shootings and is being tried by a local military court. If convicted, he faces life in prison.
Bereaved father James Moriarty, a trial lawyer in Houston, said on Wednesday he believes the court "will render justice."
The 70-year-old Moriarty had initially been critical of Jordanian authorities.
Close U.S. military ally Jordan at first suggested the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying orders of Jordanian troops.
Jordan later withdrew this claim and King Abdullah II exonerated the American soldiers from any wrongdoing in a letter to their parents.
James Moriarty, Sr., holds up his hands during a National Press Club event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, as he demonstrated how his son, Staff Sgt. James Morarity called for help as a Jordanian military officer fired upon him and two other Green Berets who died in the Nov. 4, 2016, incident in Jordan.
CARLOS BONGIOANNI/STARS AND STRIPES
