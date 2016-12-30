Banned Pakistani group's student wing protests US terror tag
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 30, 2016
ISLAMABAD — Dozens of activists from a student wing of the banned anti-India Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group have rallied in Islamabad to condemn a recent U.S. ban on their organization.
The protest comes two days after the U.S. State Department designated the Al-Muhammadia Students wing a terrorist organization.
At the Friday protest, Hafzala Ahmed, an Al-Muhammadia Students activist, said that they are being maligned by Washington to appease India. He said they are not linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was founded by Pakistani cleric Hafiz Saeed. India blames Lashkar-e-Taiba for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people.
Pakistan has banned Lashkar-e-Taiba but Saeed still operates openly in the country.
He often addresses rallies against India on the issue of Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
12-year-old suspected of trying to set off nail bomb at German Christmas market
Dylann Roof convicted in Charleston church shooting trial
CENTCOM: US airstrikes in Yemen have killed 28 al-Qaida fighters since September
Soft is out! Putin, Trump force EU to harden its defense
US adjusts policy toward hostages and their families
Thousands honor fallen servicemembers in Wreaths Across America at Arlington