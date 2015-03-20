'Band of Sisters' recalls violence, touching moments while Army nurses in battle-stricken Mosul

This past autumn, amid the eye-popping headlines of the presidential election, Susan Luz began to follow some foreign news reports that weren't getting the same attention.

The reports involved Iraq's second largest city, Mosul, an ancient locale where the North Scituate woman once served as a high-ranking Army nurse, where she saw the ghastly consequences of modern war.

It had fallen to the Islamic State in 2014. But in late October, the northern city of more than 1 million became the focus of the largest military operation in Iraq since the U.S. invasion in 2003: Iraq's army, Kurdish Peshmerga and other forces had mounted a bid to liberate Mosul's inhabitants from the jihadists.

However, now, weeks later, the retired Army colonel says that Mosul remains much as she remembers it in 2006 and 2007: a place of suffering that faces more suffering for the foreseeable future.

Other nurses who served in Luz's "Band of Sisters" group, including Gloria Vignone, of Johnston, are just as pessimistic about the difficulties that lie ahead.

"I don't have a lot of hope for it," says Luz, referring to the military operation to take Mosul from the Islamic State. "I don't know what's going to be left of it. It's just a sad situation. I'm glad I'm not there."

The battle for Mosul began on Oct. 17. Two months later, the Iraqi military estimates 5,000 to 6,000 militants are still in the city, dug in amid Mosul's remaining population, moving through tunnels and using suicide car bombs, sharpshooters and mortars, according to Reuters.

On Tuesday, a U.S. general, Brig. Gen. Matthew Isler, told Reuters that Iraqi forces had paused the campaign to repair vehicles, resupply ammunition, prepare forces and complete other refit tasks.

The Iraq's U.S.-trained Counter Terrorism Service, Reuters reports, has taken about half of the eastern part of the city, which is divided by the Tigris River.

The city's airport, where Luz and her group helped run a combat support hospital, is to the west, on the other side of the river. Iraqi troops still hadn't retaken the damaged airfield as of Dec. 16, according to one report.

Back in October 2006, Luz and her comrades with the 399th Combat Support Hospital out of Fort Devens, Mass., deployed to Forward Operating Base Diamondback, which incorporated the airport.

Their Mosul memories are largely about sacrifice, by Americans and by Iraqis. Their service in Mosul took place as sectarian strife ripped Iraq apart. One compilation of news reports shows more than 60 people killed by suicide bombings, improvised explosive devices and other attacks during the six months that the nurses were on the base. That doesn't include a massive bombing that killed 152 people and wounded 347 in Tal Afar, near Mosul, in late March 2007.

"There were a lot of lives that were lost while we were there," recalls Bertha Maloof, a 53-year-old Foxboro native who served with Luz. "I just find it very sad that a lot of innocent people are getting hurt again."

Maloof says her friends have told her about Iraqis who connected with U.S. soldiers who have been killed. A particular police officer, whom she remembers as being helpful to Americans, is gone, she says.

"We met a lot of good people who were good to us and helped us in a lot of sad situations," says Maloof. "I was hopeful that ISIS would basically be pushed right out."

Luz sometimes wears a medallion-type necklace she received from an Iraqi woman she met on the base. She says she can't help but wonder what has happened to her and other Mosul residents she interacted with and she hopes someday, perhaps in her lifetime, peace will come to Mosul.

Vignone recalls a young Iraqi man whose midsection had been ripped apart by an improvised explosive device. The doctors and nurses kept him alive over a period of at least a week, but eventually the medical unit could no longer provide a particularly necessary medication in short supply. An ambulance came to take him to local hospital.

A day later, Vignone learned that the hospital had declined to admit the man and the ambulance had driven him around Mosul until he had died.

"It just bothered me," she says. "We thought he had a chance and then he ended up having no chance."

