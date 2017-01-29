Bahrain police officer killed in attack claimed by militants
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 29, 2017
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A police officer in Bahrain has been shot dead in an attack claimed by a Shiite militant group.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Sunday that 1st Lt. Hisham Hassan Mohammed al-Hamadi was killed in what it described as a "terrorist act."
The Ashtar Brigade, a Shiite militant group that has claimed a number of bombings and attacks in the tiny Gulf nation, claimed responsibility in a statement on social media. The Associated Press could not immediately verify the post, though it came in a forum often used by the group.
Bahrain is the middle of a crackdown on dissent at a level unseen since its 2011 uprising, in which the island's Shiite majority called for greater political rights from the Sunni-ruled kingdom.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump nominates former Rep. Heather Wilson to be Air Force secretary
Prospective VA employees face uncertainty with federal hiring freeze
2 US soldiers indicted in S. Korean meth smuggling case
Trump's first arms sales, holdovers from the Obama era, are business as usual
High-ranking North Korean defector says ‘Kim Jong Un’s days are numbered’
N. Korea warns it can launch ICBM ‘anytime and anywhere’