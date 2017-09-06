Bagram explosion causes casualties; Taliban claims responsibility

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military reported casualties resulting from an explosion Wednesday evening just outside a gate at its largest base in Afghanistan.

The blast at an entry-control point outside Bagram Air Field about 5:30 p.m. local time resulted in a “small number” of casualties, according to a statement from U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. Those injured were being treated at medical facilities on the base, about 60 miles north of the capital Kabul.

It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, how serious their injuries were or their nationalities. A Pentagon spokesman said he did not have additional information about the incident.

“Bagram Air Field is secure, and the incident is being investigated,” the statement read. Officials in Afghanistan said more information would be provided later.

Afghanistan’s Tolo News reported that the attack targeted Bagram’s southern gate and was carried out by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle. Tolo wrote that three civilians were wounded in the blast, according to a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry. The governor for Bagram district, however, told Tolo that four people were wounded.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing through a spokesman. The insurgent group said the attack was in retaliation for an offensive leaflet that U.S. military forces dropped Tuesday on Parwan province, north of Kabul.

The United States issued an apology Wednesday for the “highly offensive” leaflets. The leaflets included an image of a white dog with the Taliban’s banner – which contains a Quran passage -- attempting to run from a lion.

Dogs are considered impure in Islam. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Lindor acknowledged the graphic was offensive to Muslims and the religion of Islam in a statement and vowed it would not happen again.

“I sincerely apologize. We have the deepest respect for Islam and our Muslim partners worldwide,” Lindor said in the statement. “There is no excuse for this mistake. I am reviewing our procedures to determine the cause of this incident and to hold the responsible party accountable.”

Stars and Stripes reporter Phillip Walter Wellman and Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.

