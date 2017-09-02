Authorities: Assailants attack Iraqi power station, 7 dead

BAGHDAD — Iraqi authorities say at least three attackers entered a power station in Samarra and blew themselves up, killing seven workers and wounding eight security forces.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool says two attackers disguised themselves as workers and a third wore a security forces uniform. The attack happened at dawn Saturday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but an Iraqi intelligence officer says Samarra authorities were warned of possible Islamic State attacks in the area. He spoke anonymously because he's not authorized to speak to the media.

Electricity Ministry spokesman Musaab al-Mudaris says seven employees were killed and eight security forces were wounded. He says there were four attackers.

Al-Mudaris says one attacker was shot dead and the others blew themselves up.

Samarra is 125 kilometers (78 miles) north of Baghdad.

