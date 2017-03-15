Attorney: 5 with Islamic State ties plead not guilty to killing guards
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 15, 2017
AMMAN, Jordan — A defense attorney says five Syrians with alleged ties to the extremist Islamist State group have pleaded not guilty to charges they participated in a cross-border attack that killed seven Jordanian border guards last year.
The trial opened Wednesday in Jordan's state security court. If convicted, the defendants could face the death penalty.
The June 2016 attack was launched from near Rukban, a makeshift camp for tens of thousands of displaced Syrians on the border with Jordan. A car bomb drove at high speed into a Jordanian military installation, killing the troops.
Defense attorney Basheer Oqily says his clients were charged with involvement in the attack, as well as possessing explosives and weapons.
It was not clear how the defendants were brought from Syrian soil to Jordan.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US, South Korea begin computer-simulated exercise amid tensions with the North
As President Trump embraces the military, the brass weighs the relationship
With Flynn out as Trump adviser, Turkey still presses for cleric’s extradition from US
US charging Russian spies and criminal hackers in Yahoo intrusion
Senators skeptical of top Marine's vow to change service culture in wake of photo scandal
3 US soldiers wounded in IED blast; Islamic State claims credit