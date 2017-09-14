At least 60 dead after militants attack checkpoint, restaurant in Iraq

NASIRIYAH, Iraq — Gunmen stormed a checkpoint and a restaurant crowded with Shiite pilgrims Thursday, killing at least 60 people and wounding 83 in a coordinated attack in southern Iraq, the provincial governor said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility in a statement posted online by its propaganda wing, The Washington Post reported.

The attacks occurred around lunchtime in Nasiriyah, about 200 miles south of Baghdad. The governor of Thi Qar province, Yahya al-Nassiri, said militants opened fire on the two targets and followed with two suicide bombers, one of whom drove an explosives-laden car.

Most of the dead were Iranian Shiite pilgrims who had stopped for lunch en route to religious shrines in the cities of Najaf and Karbala, the governor said.

ISIS, made up of extremist Sunni Muslims, often claim responsibility for attacks on Shiites, whom they consider heretics. ISIS has suffered significant defeats in northern and western Iraq but has retained the capability to stage terrorist attacks in areas it once held.

Iraqi officials have expressed concern the militants would accelerate terrorist operations against civilians as its grip on territory recedes.

Security has been much tighter in Shiite-dominated southern Iraq because of the presence of so many Shiite religious shrines there. However, recent fighting in Mosul and the north has forced the Iraqis to move additional forces from the south to join the campaign against ISIS.

Nasiriyah was the scene of one of the first major battles of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, when paramilitaries ambushed U.S. forces, killing 11 American servicemembers and taking three female soldiers prisoner.

Marines from the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Unit defeated the paramilitaries in a six-day battle; 11 Marines were killed.

This story was compiled from reports by The Associated Press and The Washington Post.