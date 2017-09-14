At least 45 dead in attack on Iraq checkpoint

BAGHDAD — The governor of Iraq's southern Thi Qar province said Thursday that militants have attacked a checkpoint and restaurant, killing at least 45 people and wounding at least 80 people.

Yahya al-Nassiri said Thursday's attack started with militants opening fire at the checkpoint and the restaurant on the main highway that links Baghdad with the southern provinces. That was followed by two suicide bombers, including one driving an explosives-laden car, he said.

Al-Nassiri said the majority of the dead are expected to be Iranian pilgrims who were inside the restaurant.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Islamic State group often claims responsibility for large-scale attacks targeting security forces and Shiite civilians in Iraq.

Shiite Muslim-dominated Thi Qar is located about 200 miles southeast of Baghdad.

