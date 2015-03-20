Army couple from Illinois Guard unit going to Kuwait

FRANKLIN, Ill. (Tribune News Service) — A Franklin couple will soon take another overseas adventure.

But it won't be for recreation.

For the second time in 10 years, Sammye and Drew Geer are being deployed with an Illinois Army National Guard unit to the Middle East.

This time, Sgt. 1st Class Sammye Geer and her husband, 2nd Lt. Drew Geer, are going to Kuwait with the 3637th Maintenance Company, which repairs and maintains military vehicles and equipment.

"For me, the deployment won't be as bad because Drew and I have been with this unit for 14 years," Sammye Geer said. "I consider it my second family. There's a core group of us who are now in leadership roles. I think that will probably make it an easier deployment."

There are 135 soldiers in the 3637th Maintenance Company, most of whom are from central Illinois, including Brock Ridings of Jacksonville.

The 3637th is based at Camp Lincoln in Springfield and will leave from there Sunday and fly to Fort Hood, Texas, for about three weeks of additional training.

"At Fort Hood, we will complete some administrative tasks and more advanced field training," Drew Geer said.

In mid-October, the 3637th will fly to Kuwait.

This is the largest single unit deployment of Illinois Army National Guard soldiers since 2014, according to a news release.

"Our main mission in Kuwait will be to provide area maintenance support for American forces stationed there," Drew Geer said.

In 2007, the Geers served in Iraq with the Illinois Army National Guard.

"It's a strange feeling to be going back to the same region a decade later," Drew Geer said. "Everything in our personal life has changed since 2007, and after a certain amount of time, you don't think your number will be called again."

In 2011, Drew Geer and Sammye Harney were married. And today, they have three daughters – Gracee, 6, and twins, Paislee and Parker, who are 4.

