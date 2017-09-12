Arab feud over Qatar boils over at Cairo meeting
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 12, 2017
CAIRO — A Qatari diplomat says "dogs" backed by "some regimes" are waging a media campaign against his country, a thinly veiled jab at Gulf countries that drew a sharp rebuke at an Arab League meeting.
Qatar's minister of state for foreign affairs, Soltan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, delivered the remarks at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on Tuesday, angering Saudi and Egyptian representatives.
After his speech, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry rejected what he said were "baseless insults."
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar in June over its close ties to Iran and its alleged support for extremists. Qatar has denied supporting extremism, saying the crisis is politically motivated.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Beaumont slow to progress as help pours in faster than water recedes
At a site of Nazi terror, Muslim refugees reckon with Germany’s past
Army veteran ready for amputation, bionic arm
Lightning Tal Afar battle tests US soldiers’ agility
Army brigade in Europe prepares for final exercise before rotation
Rule will allow commanders to reverse E-4 demotions