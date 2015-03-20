Amid tensions with Iran, Pentagon chief says alliance with Israel 'ironclad'

TEL AVIV — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the first Biden administration official to visit Israel, said the U.S.-Israel relationship was "enduring and ironclad," amid growing Israeli concern at the American efforts to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

The start of the two-day visit, in which Austin will meet with several leading figures of Israel's defense establishment to discuss the sales of U.S. arms to Israel, coincided with reports of an overnight power outage at Natanz, Iran's central nuclear site, just hours after it began operating new advanced centrifuges.

"This is a relationship that is built on trust, which has developed over decades of cooperation," said Austin in a joint statement with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at a military base in Tel Aviv.

Gantz said Israel "will work closely with our American allies, to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region and protect the State of Israel."

In Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the civilian nuclear program, told state TV that the incident caused no injuries or environmental damage.

For years, Israel has been suspected in high-profile explosions, assassinations, and other forms of sabotage intended to delay the expansion of Iran's nuclear program.

In recent weeks, attacks have increasingly been reported from the maritime front.

Last Tuesday, an explosion damaged an Iranian ship in the Red Sea just hours before Iran and the United States launched indirect talks in Vienna. The discussions aimed to lift the sanctions imposed by former president Donald Trump and to recommit Tehran to the terms of the 2015 accord.

Israel issued no comment on any of the incidents, as is common practice.

Israeli media reported the Austin visit is meant to deliver the Israelis a message from Washington: Do not hurt American attempts to re-engage Iran.

"It's not for nothing that the Biden administration chose the first visit of a senior official to Israel to be a security rather than a political figure. The message is that the United States is interested in coordinating with Israel on security issues, but is less attentive to it now on political issues," wrote Itay Blumenthal and Itamar Eichner on the Israeli news site Yediot Ahronot.

Since Trump withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal in 2018, Iran has claimed it is still abiding by the agreement but has engaged in regular calibrated breaches to protest the U.S. sanctions.

High-resolution satellite photos show it has been expanding uranium enrichment sites at Natanz and at least one other central nuclear site. According to a November 2020 report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran's has stockpiled more than 2.4 tons of uranium, enriched up to 4.5 percent, which is 12 times the weight limit set by the 2015 deal. Since January, it has produced 55 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium, Kamalvandi, the Iranian official, told state TV last Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that talks aimed at re-engaging Iran would lead to a "nuclear Iran ... a threat to the state of Israel and to the security of the entire world," and that Israel would need to "curb its aggression in our region."