Amid new tensions with US, Iran president demands respect for his nation

ISTANBUL — Hundreds of thousands of Iranians held rallies around the country Friday to mark the anniversary of the Islamic revolution, amid heightened tensions with the new U.S. administration and its vow to isolate Iran.

Addressing crowds in the capital, Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the demonstrations were a message to the White House that Iran will not bow to any threats.

The marchers Friday "are telling the world" to "speak to the Iranian nation with respect," Rouhani said, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency. Anyone confronting Iran will "regret" their aggressive policies, said Rouhani, a moderate who was elected president in 2013.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had called on Iranians earlier this week to use the anniversary of the revolution, which overthrew the U.S.-backed shah, as an opportunity to "respond" to the Trump administration's forceful rhetoric.

President Donald Trump said Iran is "playing with fire" by testing ballistic missiles in defiance of a United Nations Security Council resolution. The administration announced new sanctions against Iran last week, and officials are also considering a proposal to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the country's most powerful security institution, as a terrorist group.

The designation would have far-reaching implications and could result in retaliation against U.S. troops fighting the Islamic State in Iraq, where the Revolutionary Guards also support militias battling the extremists.

Iranian officials have called the U.S. moves "provocative" and Khamenei urged Iranians to "show their stance against such threats" by turning out to celebrate the anniversary of the revolution Friday.

The rallies take place every year and images broadcast on Iran's state television showed throngs of people holding signs and marching in the streets of central Tehran.

High-profile figures like Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, Qassem Soleimani, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, were also at the demonstrations, according to photographs published by Iranian news agencies. Some photos posted on social media showed signs welcoming U.S. citizens to Iran, despite what appeared to be a growing crisis. Elsewhere, demonstrators burned American flags, and chanted against the United States.

The current friction between the United States and Iran is in contrast to the easing of tensions that took place under the Obama administration, which concluded a nuclear deal with Iran and maintained an open channel of communication with its government.

The multilateral deal aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear development lifted some of the international sanctions that had also halted economic growth.

The U.N. Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 deal called on Iran to refrain from testing ballistic missiles that could carry nuclear warheads. Late last month, Iran tested a missile that the United States says defied the resolution. Then, a week ago, the Revolutionary Guards Corps carried out extensive military exercises in the desert, calling the maneuvers a response to the new sanctions.

The new administration's plans for Iran are still unclear, said Gary Sick, who served on the National Security Council under Presidents Ford, Carter, and Reagan. He is now a senior research scholar at Columbia University's Middle East Institute.

But "they're hitting quite strongly, and prepared to go much further," said Sick, who was also the principal White House aide for Iran during the revolution.

"I don't think we can predict how Iran will respond to it," he said. "Other than that they won't be intimidated by it. They're not going to do that."

