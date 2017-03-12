Al-Qaida-linked group claims deadly attack in Syrian capital
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 12, 2017
BEIRUT — An al-Qaida-linked group has claimed responsibility for twin blasts near holy shrines frequented by Shiites in the Syrian capital Damascus that killed at least 40 people.
The Levant Liberation Committee said in a statement Sunday that the attack was carried by two of its suicide attackers, claiming that they targeted pro-Iranian and pro-government militiamen.
Saturday's attack also wounded over a hundred, most of them Iraqis, according to Syrian and Iraqi officials. The al-Qaida-linked group said the blasts were a message to Iran - a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
The attacks came two weeks after members of the same group stormed two different security offices in the central city of Homs, killing and wounding scores of people, including a top Syrian security official.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Fort Bragg pilot recognized for safe landing during in-flight emergency
Accidental passing leads to prized possession for Ohio vet
Pentagon: USS Cole off Yemen coast to respond to threats
Pentagon officials call reaction to nuclear 'football' photo exaggerated
Bannon making sure there's no White House paper trail, says intel source
Reports: Teen arrested in Vienna had made plans to plant bomb at Ramstein Air Base