Airstrike by US-led coalition kills civilians
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 8, 2017
Syrian activists and state media said an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition on a northern village held by the Islamic State group has killed at least 13 civilians, including children.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 15 people including four children were killed in Saturday's airstrike on the village of Hneida.
The village is in the northern province of Raqqa where U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have been on the offensive against IS under the cover of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes.
Syrian state TV said the airstrike killed 13 including children.
The Sound and Picture activist group that tracks atrocities by IS said the airstrike hit an Internet cafe.
The attack comes at a time of increasing reports of civilian deaths in airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition in northern Syria.
