Afghanistan blast kills 5, wounds dozens
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 25, 2016
JALALABAD, Afghanistan — A local official says two bomb blasts in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province has killed five and left 27 others wounded.
Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar province, said Friday that the two blasts occurred at around 11 a.m. in Jalalabad city, the province's capital. He said two police officers were among those killed, and three other police officers were wounded.
Earlier today, a separate bomb blast in the Afghan city of Jalalabad killed one police officer and wounded five people.
