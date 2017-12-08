Afghan police say gas explosion kills 7 in Kabul
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 8, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan police official says an explosion in the capital has killed seven civilians and wounded 16.
Hafez Khan said police were investigating Friday's blast, which took place in a residential neighborhood of Kabul, far from any government offices or other obvious targets. Kabul's deputy police chief, Aqhnawaz Aqyar, later said it appeared to have been an accidental explosion at a shop selling cooking gas canisters.
A bombing in the eastern Nangarhar province earlier in the day killed one person and wounded eight.
Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the blast took place inside a mosque during Friday prayers.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Defense: Airman charged with attempted murder at Aviano dorm didn’t aim to kill victim
HUD reports 1st increase in homeless veterans since 2010
US tankers deal with the cold, wild dogs as they train in remote area of Romania
Angry worshippers lash out against Trump across Muslim world
F-35's costs, more than $1 trillion over 60 years, continue to draw scrutiny
Ex-Army marksman sentenced to prison for killing neighbor over paintball gun